Celebs & viral | Entertainment | Family
2 minute read
17 Jun 2021
11:27 am

Babes and Mampintsha welcome their bundle of joy

Wodumo took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of the couple's baby.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were married a month ago. Picture: Instagram

Controversial qgom couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha (Mandla Maphumulo) have announced the arrival of their bundle of joy.

This is after months of trying and failing to keep their expanding family a secret.

On Wednesday, Wodumo took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her baby with long-time boyfriend turned husband Mampintsha.

“Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo. Our beautiful blessing is finally here, inhlanhla yethu,” (God is beautiful, our beautiful blessing is finally here, our luck) Wodumo wrote in her caption.

The qgom sensation’s Instagram comments were full of congratulatory messages from fans and artists who also re-shared the post in their Instagram stories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

Speculation that Babes was expecting first began emerge to earlier this year in March when pictures from her 27th birthday party went viral after fans spotted a baby bump.

This was also followed by a video in which Babes was seen rubbing her belly and dancing with DJ DBN Gogo.

 

The birth of their baby comes a month after the couple tied the knot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

Tweeps congratulated the couple on their growing family.

 

 

This comes after a video went viral in 2019 in which Babes can be heard asking Mampintsha “ung’ shayelani” (why are you hitting me) after they had an altercation which was recorded on Babe’s Instagram live.

A Twitter user took to her account to express her concern.

Read more on these topics

