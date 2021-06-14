Singer-songwriter, Riana Nel and husband, Cornel's son was born on Friday.

Afrikaans singer-songwriter, Riana Nel and her husband Cornel’s son was born in the early hours of Friday morning, 11 June – a couple of days earlier than expected.

Riana Nel took to Instagram on Sunday, announcing the birth of their son, Reinhart with a photo of her kissing her husband while their baby boy is sound asleep in the background. Nel, who is now the mother or four boys, is back at home and according to her booking agent, Duane, they are all doing very well.

It is a mere five days ago that Coleske Artists‘ Riana Nel posted on Instagram, stating that in every season you learn how to wait. Fans were all eagerly awaiting the news of Reinhart’s birth, excitedly commenting on her feed with inspirational messages and emojis. Nel kept her fans in the loop right through her pregnancy, sharing her thoughts and feelings about being pregnant.

After the official announcement on Instagram, Riana Nel added another post of a hearty meal, thanking their neighbours for the Sunday lunch with the caption: “When your neighbours spoil you with a proper Sunday meal, because you didn’t think your baby was coming earlier.”

It seems that Nel wasn’t the only one who couldn’t wait any longer. Little Reinhart was clearly keen on a change of scenery and surprised his parents and his brothers by arriving a few days earlier than expected. By the looks of things, the family was more than ready for Reinhart’s arrival, tough as Nel shared photos of Reinhart’s baby room fitted out with a state-of-the-art, five-in-one cot set, the most adorable linen and a giant giraffe neatly placed on the bed a week before his birth.

Nel has been showered with love from fans, family and friends and with a fourth boy in the house, things are bound to get even more exciting for the award-winning singer and her family.

