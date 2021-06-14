No, Somizi did not call out the ANC on Facebook

Lerato Maimela

'I am no longer on Facebook, ever. I have left Facebook months ago, I think beginning or end of last year,' says star.

A Facebook account pretending to be media personality Somizi Mhlongo has released a post that throws shots at the ANC and their efforts to better the lives of South Africans in this specific pandemic. The post ends by saying: “I’m no maths expert but if you ever vote for the ANC again you deserve this.” But Somizi has said that he is not responsible for the post, nor is he the owner of the account.

The Facebook post reads: “27 years wasted, 500 billion looted, 30 million unemployed, your grant R320 [sic], ANC salary R30 000. I’m no maths expert but if you ever vote for the ANC again you deserve this.”

Somizi took to his real Twitter page to post a video addressing the fake Facebook post, and fake Facebook account. In the video Somgaga, as Somizi is popularly known, explains that he has been off Facebook for months now, and pleads with his followers and fans to spread the word that he is no longer on the platform.

“Please help me spread the word that I am no longer on Facebook, ever. I have left Facebook months ago, I think beginning or end of last year. There has been so many fake accounts, and I have reported them. One minute they remove them, one minute they block them. If you’re on Facebook, please spread the word. Anything with my name on Facebook is not mine.”

The actor and singer was recently invited by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane for a two-hour cook off, which was put together as a way for the tourism department to showcase the skills, and innovative entrepreneur ventures which are critical in growing and sustaining the hospitality industry.

The cook off received a lot of backlash from the public, as people felt that the show could have been put in place to showcase the talents of young chefs and people in the culinary arts who are currently unemployed and struggling to find jobs in the hospitality industry due to the pandemic.