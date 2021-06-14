Karen Zoid has recently launched her very own signature wine called 'Sy Raas'.

Afrikaans Rockstar, Karen Zoid has never been known to be ordinary, which is why it’s no surprise that she has recently launched her very own signature wine. KykNET’s Republiek van Zoid Afrika host looks smitten with her signature wine – a Shiraz named Sy Raas – in hand as she has been casually posting glimpses of the bottle, the label and the wine on her Instagram feed.

Her signature wine, a complex red that was made and bottled by Enigma Wines, is sure to also make an impression on any wine lover’s life. Oaked in small French oak barrels, Zoid says it reminds her of mulberries, tobacco, and pepper. “The perfect partner for my mild mid-life crisis,” she says, but in all seriousness, she seems to see the wine as an ode to twenty-one years of music and adventures.

The collaboration between Zoid and Enigma Wines proves to be a special one, as Enigma Wines is all about the tastes of the story and what better story to tell than that of a talented singer-songwriter like Karen Zoid?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Zoid (@karen_zoid)

As she rightly states in one of her Instagram posts: “Winter is for drinking wine.” In another post Zoid motivates anyone and everyone who would like to let their hair down, to go to Enigma Wines’ website and order a bottle of her Sy Raas Shiraz. Better yet, you can experience it all by attending one of Zoid’s shows this month and buying your bottle of Sy Raas right there and then.

Sy Raas Shiraz 2020 is available online at Enigma Wines and costs R280 per bottle. It also comes in a case of six for R1680 (but it is currently on sale for R1560 per case).