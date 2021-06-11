Sandisiwe Mbhele

Bouwer and Ferguson played best friends on 'Generations' during the '90s.

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson was showered with birthday wishes this week but one message from a friend and co-star took us way back.

Media personality and entrepreneur Carol Bouwer shared an epic Generations throwback clip of herself and Ferguson during their time on the SABC1 soapy. Bouwer played the character Kgomotso from 1994 to 1996.

ALSO READ: ‘You are unforgettable!’ Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards

In the Generations throwback clip, Kgomotso arrives at a hair salon owned by friend Karabo Moroka (Ferguson). They have a heated exchange about a man they both love – Karabo’s father, Paul. Karabo doesn’t want her dad heartbroken by her best friend.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Bouwer (@bouwercarol)

Bouwer captioned her post: ” Happy Birthday Darling Connie. In this journey of celluloid, you have been my best friend, my sister in law, my daughter in law, my nemesis and the one whose salon would tend to my hair but in life, we remain connected as sisters.

“I celebrate you today as I always have. With or without the noise, we remain inextricably linked by a special bond forged through a unique time in this nation and those memories mean more each day. I love you and celebrate you Stanzy.”

Connie also received a special message from her husband, Shona Ferguson. He said: “It’s my honey’s birthday. No words can describe how much I love you pie, so I am going to keep it short. You are the air I breath. I LOVE YOU angel. HAPPY BIRTHDAY melaiti. Let’s keep building & growing. Cheers to LIFE.”

Last year Connie celebrated the milestone of turning 50 and was showered with gifts. These ranged from a stunning three-tier cake, a video of some delicious treats, Louis Vuitton gift bag, flowers and lots of chocolates.

ALSO READ: Connie celebrates the big 5-0 in style

Her daughter, Ali, touchingly said her mother was her “best friend, rock and dance and gym partner”.