Sandisiwe Mbhele

Murdah celebrated his birthday earlier this week and Zinhle said her man is 'out of this world'.

DJ Zinhle is head over heels with her partner Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, of Black Motion and her latest sweet message to him shows this.

The DJ wished Bongaz a happy birthday on Wednesday with a cute photo and looking very much in love.

“Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy Birthday my love,” she said.

The two spent the day together.

The business-savvy artist recently launched her new business venture, Hair Majesty. She is also the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle eyewear company and accessories, and is the CEO of Boulevard Rosé and its sparkling wine brand Jiyane Atelier.

The wig range consists of Peruvian 12A lace wigs starting from R2,500, with some of the options already sold out.

When she spoke to The Citizen, Zinhle said she partnered with “a team of people who have experience in hair. The investors have experience in hair and fully understood the importance of a high-quality product.”

The success of the DJ sees no bounds, her Boulevard Rosé found instant success as the sparkling wine sold out an hour after the launch.

When asked what types of businesses should likes to tap into, she said it’s based on her interests.

“I try to get into business ventures that make sense to my values and my interests so it is easier for me to work on them and be excited about them.”

Bongz has also shown his love for Zinhle on social media, with many sweet posts.