Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
10 Jun 2021
12:16 pm

WATCH: Has Kanye already moved on after splitting from Kim?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Celebrating his 44th birthday, Kanye was seen strolling in a park with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were spotted together at the rapper's birthday party in France. Picture: Twitter

Kanye West is moving on and maybe found a new girlfriend after splitting from Kim Kardashian.

West who has been married to Kim Kardashian-West for the past seven years, called it quits earlier this year. Kim filed for divorce in February and the separation has been reported to be as “amicable as a divorce can be.”

Well, the rapper and Yeezy fashion designer has a new lady in supermodel Irina Shayk. The reported couple were spotted together for the first time in France for Kanye’s 44 birthday party.

Watch:

 

 

 

It hasn’t been confirmed if the two are an exclusive item, but some US reports suggest they are “romantically involved”. Complex cited a report by TMZ claiming a source close to Shayk and West said they are “100% romantically together” but that it’s “unclear how serious”.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Shayk has had two previous high profile relationships, most recently with actor Bradley Cooper and the former couple have a daughter together. She was also in a relationship with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for five years.

Kardashian did wish Kanye a happy birthday and said she would love him “for life”.

In divorce papers filed by Kardashian she is asking for joint custody of the couple’s four children, with her lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly handing in the divorce papers.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly becoming one of the world’s most instantly recognisable couples.

West has in the past had public outbursts about his relationship with his wife. One time he admitted he wanted divorce much earlier and was not a fan of her family, particularly her mother, Kris Jenner. Kanye infamously called her “Kim Jong-Un” during his rants on his failed presidential campaign in 2020.

ALSO READWhat we know so far about Kris Jenner and Kanye West mess

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at R25.8 million: Sotheby's
1 month ago
1 month ago

FASHION & BEAUTY

Kanye West to sell Nike Air Yeezy 1's for $1 million
2 months ago
2 months ago

MULTIMEDIA

Kim's $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye to be new Hulu show
4 months ago
4 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Enough with booze bans, Cele willing to ‘account’ and Osaka wins 4th Slam
4 months ago
4 months ago


