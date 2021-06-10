WATCH: ‘Jessica we are live’ Namibian news broadcasters’ fiery exchange

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Sports presenter Jessica has gone viral for putting her colleague in her place during a news segment live on air.

What was supposed to be an ordinary news segment on sport, a news anchor in Namibia could never have imagined the response from her colleague.

A video has gone viral of an Namibian Broadcasting Corporation News Live broadcast. The news anchor, Elmarie, introduces the sports segment, describing a highly appreciated boxing match and when she asks her colleague Jessica more about it, she was not having it.

“No you not going to do that. You’re supposed to greet me and then say take it away,” Jessica says.

The news anchor, Elmarie, then responds: “Jessica we are live.”

The deafening silence that follows next is something to behold.

Awkward.

Watch:

What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW — Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021

The lack of chemistry between the two is evident, but Twitter users think the relationship between the two colleagues may not be good either way. The anchor did actually greet Jessica, with a “good afternoon,” but Jessica was having none of it.

The viral video was the top trend on Twitter on Thursday, with many saying Jessica was not ready for her colleague’s spark of creativity. Jessica tweeted there was no animosity between the two of them.

Even politicians couldn’t help but let their opinions known and Namibians enjoyed the attention the country was receiving.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Man asking ‘who made this’ in restaurant goes viral

One tweep, Ann Singer, wrote: “On behalf of the entire nation of Namibia, I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank Jessica for making our night. With everything that’s been going on, we definitely needed a good laugh. We love and appreciate you, Jessica.”

The “I told y’all that she will mess things up, was I lying?” face. pic.twitter.com/6mukofQDVa — Kitha_Mkonde???? (@MkondeKitha) June 9, 2021

It was at this moment that I realized Jessica been having a problem and the good sis been waiting for her at the door. pic.twitter.com/bzTOtYPk5w — Ma_Tshutsha☥ (@HononoAphiwe) June 9, 2021

It’s “Jessica we are live” for me…. ????pic.twitter.com/GDqptpG63W — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) June 9, 2021