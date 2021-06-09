Celebs who wear their partner’s blood vial

Kaunda Selisho

Wearing your partner's blood vial is said to represent the ultimate sacrifice of your own life force and represent the deepest trust and love.

Personalised jewellery is a common feature of relationships around the world and some personalised jewellery featuring unique things such as blood vials, ashes and/or a lock of hair have become popular in more recent years.

What does wearing your partner’s blood vial mean?

According to Atermmortis.com (a website that sells kits for couples to make their own wearable blood vials), the act is said to represent the ultimate sacrifice of your own life force, thus said to represent the deepest of trust and love.

Wearing blood is not only for couples, however. Individuals can also wear their own blood as a symbolic representation of themselves and their ties to their ancestry.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sparked the conversation about blood vials after she posted a vial containing what is believed to be her boyfriend Travis Barker’s blood.

The vial has a sticker on it with Barker’s full name and the numbers 11-14-75. Barker was born on 14 November 1975.

Little else is known about what the image may mean.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Jolie and Thornton originated the wearing of blood vials in Hollywood. However, due to the tumultuous nature of their relationship, the act was associated with people prone to being socially and sexually deviant.

Speaking to Insider in 2018, Thorton said the media blew their blood vial wearing out of proportion.

He explained that it was ” a very simple thing” the couple decided to do to show their love when they were apart.

“Hey, let’s poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there and when we’re away from each other we’ll wear the necklace,” he said.

He went on to add that by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like they were wearing a bucket of blood around their necks.

Nick Cannon and Jessica White

In a conversation with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, DJ Damage and Blue Telusma, model Jessica White revealed that during her relationship with Nick Cannon, the pair experimented with wearing each other’s blood.

Watch White explain why she did that below and why she had to end it due to the fact that it constitutes “blood magic” which is considered very serious among certain sects of paganism and people who believe in and practice witchcraft.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

MGK (as he is popularly known) revealed on Valentine’s Day that he wears his girlfriend, Megan Fox’s blood around his neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

Many immediately compared his revelation (and relationship) to that of Jolie and Thornton.

