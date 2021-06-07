Lindie Strydom remembers Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Kaunda Selisho

Former eGoli actress shares her fondest memories of her former co-star.

Lindie Strydom – former eGoli actress turned Groot FM DJ – took to social media to share her fondest memories of her former eGoli co-stars Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

This after hearing news of her passing on Monday.

Strydom, whose maiden name is Lindie van Eeden, played Karin Schoeman on eGoli for over a decade – a role she began at the tender age of 18.

“I was 18 years old, fresh out of school and had just moved to Johannesburg when I met Shaleen in 1997 in the car on the way to the set of eGoli,” wrote Styrdom.

“The runner picked up the two of us and also for aunt Hannah Botha. Shaleen always sat in front with the sun flap down so she could catch my eye in the mirror before she started with one of her colourful stories. Sometimes something from a long time ago or just last night with her dogs, people or favourite TV shows. She always made me laugh and was able to give new perspective with humour on things that should have upset or angered you…” she added.

Styrdom also shared how Surtie-Richards’ preparation, focus and professionalism among other qualities made her want to improve her own conduct on set.

“Shaleen has never made any distinction based on experience, education, income, age or influence. She was just as interested in Elpheus’ family and health as she was with the stagehand Tshepo… The respect she treated people with and the potential she saw in each one made you feel like you wanted to be what she believed in you.”

Strydom recalled working with Surtie-Richards on a charity project and what Surtie-Richards had to say about the fact that she never had any children of her own.

“The Lord knew not to give me children of my own,” she said, before adding “so that I could be a mother to so many more”.

Strydom says that Surtie-Richards was big on doing charity work and the principle of “honor your father and mother”.

“Shaleen, I will always remember how you made me feel and how you, like a real mother, were genuinely happy to see me become what you already believed in me,” said Strydom.

