WATCH: Iqbal Sharma, Tarina Patel do the Tango

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Seized assets and lavish house in Sandton, the Gupta associates may need to use their own dance routine to get out of trouble.

Couple Iqbal Sharma and Tarina Patel may have to use their swift feet, as demonstrated in the video below, to dance their way out of the Estina dairy project mess.

Last Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seized more than R47 million’s worth of Gupta-linked assets. Sharma is reportedly a key associate of the Gupta family. He and wife Patel’s Sandton mansion was among the seized assets and is estimated to be valued at R12 million.

Investigator Thesele Rankuoatsana appears to have helped the authorities track down at least R500 000 worth of moveable assets.

Some of the items included, furniture and jewellery as the investigator described the house as a “contemporary Mughal palace in the heart of Sandton”.

Sharma and co-accused Peter Thabethe appeared in the court on Thursday following their arrests in connection with the failed R288 million Estina dairy project in Vrede, Free State.

The couple may need to use their own dance routine, to get out of any further trouble. Patel recently posted the Tango dance they did during her birthday party.

The couple has hosted lavish parties in the past in their home, their mansion was featured on Top Billing. Patel wished her husband a happy birthday in March last year.

She captioned it: “To the love of my life, wishing you the best birthday ever, and a fantastic year ahead. I want for you, more than anything; for all your dreams and wishes to come true – because you truly deserve it all. This is your year my love – to ensure your legacy is concrete forever #thestuffuremadeof I admire and respect you, for all that you stand for, and all that I’ve done and especially for everything that lays ahead. For me, you’ve been my pillar of strength for all the glorious years I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of being by your side. I’m so blessed. I love you tons and tons.”

Both Sharma and Thabethe appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday for their bail hearing.