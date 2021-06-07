Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Kaunda Selisho

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died. To date, she is most famous for her roles in soapies such as Generations and eGoli.

Veteran film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, aged 66.

At the time of publishing, her cause of death had not yet been revealed.

Surtie-Richards was born in Upington on 7 May 1955, and went on to become a teacher in the 70s and 80s, before pivoting to a career in the entertainment industry in 1984.

To date, she is most famous for her roles in soapies such as Generations, where she played ‘Mattie’, and eGoli, where she played ‘Nenna’.

Her most popular role, however, was in the 1988 feature film Fiela se Kind (Fiela’s Child).

Over the span of her career, she won countless awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Royalty Soapie Awards.

Upon finding out that Shaleen Surtie-Richards had died, many of her fellow actors and a number of fans took to social media to react to news of her passing.

Shaleen Surtie-Richards has passed away ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LPXvcdPoZZ — Vaccine julle bietjie later ???? (@StueyMax) June 7, 2021

RIP Auntie Shaleen Surtie-Richards ???????? Met her in 2017 and it was one of the most delightful radio interviews I’ve ever been a part of. Her magic was undeniable. pic.twitter.com/WLtiycE5U6 — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 7, 2021

This is a developing story.