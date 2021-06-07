Lifestyle
7 Jun 2021
Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died. To date, she is most famous for her roles in soapies such as Generations and eGoli.

SITTING PRETTY. Shaleen Surt-Richards. Picture: Gallo Images

Veteran film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, aged 66.

At the time of publishing, her cause of death had not yet been revealed.

Surtie-Richards was born in Upington on 7 May 1955, and went on to become a teacher in the 70s and 80s, before pivoting to a career in the entertainment industry in 1984.

Shaleen Surtie-Richards is the brightest star

To date, she is most famous for her roles in soapies such as Generations, where she played ‘Mattie’, and eGoli, where she played ‘Nenna’.

ALSO READ: Shaleen Surtie-Richards’ family slams suicide rumours

Her most popular role, however, was in the 1988 feature film Fiela se Kind (Fiela’s Child).

Over the span of her career, she won countless awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Royalty Soapie Awards.

Upon finding out that Shaleen Surtie-Richards had died, many of her fellow actors and a number of fans took to social media to react to news of her passing.

This is a developing story.

