WATCH: Sophie Turner posts LGBTQIA support and is immediately outed

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner probably didn’t think her show of support for the LGBTQIA community would end up her being the topic of debate.
Turner, who has also acted in the X-Men franchise, shared June Pro Pride Month flags, including bisexual stickers, images that included a rainbow and character riding a bicycle alongside the phrase “Move, I’m gay”.
In one sticker she wrote: “It’s muthaf***** pride month babaaaayyyyy.” But there’s one caption that has everybody talking: “Time isn’t straight and neither am I,” Independent UK reported.
The post has been used as her coming out, watch below.
ALSO READ: Why straight people can’t use the term ‘alphabet gang’
The assumption that Turner has come out, has been met with praise, despite the actor not confirming this. But she did say in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019 that she loves a soul, “not gender.”
did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story… queen pic.twitter.com/Q1Z2fNCzAi
— Kt (@cmemmelstan) June 1, 2021
the topic is sophie turner being a bisexual queen and joe jonas being a bi protector pic.twitter.com/n0IOgSYL8u
— era the clara (@jophieslayer) June 2, 2021
Once again I have slipped into the wrong timeline. There’s an entire Buzzfeed article about Sophie Turner celebrating Pride and … she came out as pan years ago.
“I fall in love with a soul, not a gender.”
– Sophie Turner (in the beforetimes)
— Liana Brooks (@LianaBrooks) June 3, 2021
Turner is married to Jonas Brothers artist Joe Jonas, they have one child together and recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.
Turner said goodbye to her character Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones after its final season in 2019. Her farewell message in part reads: “Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.”
View this post on Instagram