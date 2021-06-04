WATCH: Sophie Turner posts LGBTQIA support and is immediately outed

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Sophie Turner may have hinted she is bisexual.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner probably didn’t think her show of support for the LGBTQIA community would end up her being the topic of debate.

Turner, who has also acted in the X-Men franchise, shared June Pro Pride Month flags, including bisexual stickers, images that included a rainbow and character riding a bicycle alongside the phrase “Move, I’m gay”.

In one sticker she wrote: “It’s muthaf***** pride month babaaaayyyyy.” But there’s one caption that has everybody talking: “Time isn’t straight and neither am I,” Independent UK reported.

The post has been used as her coming out, watch below.