WATCH: Celeb News: Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko’s timeline

Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko’s relationship is the talk of the town. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko’s rumoured relationship has been the hottest piece of entertainment news this week.

July 2020: Twitter reacts to Lorna Maseka reportedly dating EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

Sunday World reports that Maseko graduated from being Shivambu’s personal chef to his partner. This was after Maseko and Shivambu were spotted in Melrose Arch in 2019 looking more like lovers and less like employer and employee.

News that Shivambu and his wife, Siphesihle Pezi, were no longer together also surfaced a while thereafter

Upon hearing the news, Maseko’s fans took to Twitter to have a meltdown about her taste in men.

September 2020: Maseko slams rumours the couple are expecting

Maseko slammed a Sunday newspaper report that claimed she was pregnant with Shivambu’s baby. She denied the claim but did not put to bed the reports of her dating the politician.

“Let me nip this in the bud real quick! I’m NOT pregnant it’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal – it’s actually EVIL!! Women suffer with many issues, fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!,” she said at the time.

March 2021: Maseko ‘responds’ to questions about her dating life

Rarely one to let people into her private life any more, Maseko hosted a Q&A session with fans via her Instagram one evening earlier this year.

When asked “unayo indoda” (do you have a man), she had a very interesting and amusing response. Click here to watch Lorna Maseko respond to the Floyd Shivambu dating rumours.

June 2021: Maseko, Shivambu and their maybe-baby are now a family

Although it has widely been reported the pair recently welcomed “a bouncing bundle of joy,” it all remains very speculative at this point as no one has come forward about seeing Maseko, her baby bump or baby.

Neither Maseko nor Shivambu have commented any further on reports, despite numerous requests.

