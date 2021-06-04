Celebs & viral
Celebs & viral | Entertainment
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
4 Jun 2021
3:25 pm

Ntsiki Mazwai disgusted at DJ Zinhle’s new business

Kaunda Selisho

Ntsiki Mazwai expressed disgust at DJ Zinhle’s new company, Hair Majesty, and alluded to the fact that she thinks Zinhle is not smart.

Ntsiki Mazwai is not impressed with DJ Zinhle’s new business. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Controversial poet, musician and self-proclaimed activist Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked a conversation about black women’s hair after she took a swipe at DJ Zinhle.

Mazwai went off on a rant on Thursday about one of her favourite topics, hair extensions.

This was after DJ Zinhle (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) announced she had added yet another business to her business portfolio.

RELATED: DJ Zinhle talks Hair Majesty and the business of wigs

“You know what I find fascinating, your role models African Americans are waking up to their real hair….. When they look across to Africa for inspiration they gonna find you ladies in bad weaves,” tweeted Mazawai before adding” “I’m sorry but our biggest celebs are airheads…”

“When have they ever said anything of value?”.

She then said white South Africans love certain celebrities because those celebrities are airheads “ready to sacrifice their own people to secure the bag”.

Moving on from talking about their intelligence (or lack thereof), Mazwai went on to take exception to the types of business ventures celebrities choose.

“Sies man,” tweeted Mazwai, using a phrase often used to express disgust.

Many immediately assumed this was in reference to DJ Zinhle’s new company, Hair Majesty (a play on “her majesty,” lyrics from one of the DJ’s most popular songs).

Some Twitter users even tried to defend Zinhle, but Mazwai was not having it.

Not even influencer Mihlali Ndamase – who recently featured on the cover of Forbes Africa magazine’s 30 under 30 cover – was safe from Mazwai’s tirade.

She went on to declare that liking and wearing extensions is a “mental illness” despite not having any qualifications or experience in the field of psychiatry.

She also believes that the global hair extensions business is the same as the drug trade.

Mazwai trended on Thursday morning as many took to their own timeline to disagree with much of what she had to say.

READ NEXT: Ntsiki Mazwai explains what she does for a living

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Dj Zinhle talks Hair Majesty and the business of wigs
2 days ago
2 days ago

LIFESTYLE

With cleavers and blowtorches, Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Zinhle's surprise gift from Murdah Bongz
1 month ago
1 month ago

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Dj Zinhle talks Hair Majesty and the business of wigs
2 days ago
2 days ago

LIFESTYLE

With cleavers and blowtorches, Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Zinhle's surprise gift from Murdah Bongz
1 month ago
1 month ago

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend
2 months ago
2 months ago