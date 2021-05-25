David Hasselhoff goes drag racing in Chicken Licken’s new ad

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The new Chicken Licken ad is a serious contender for who makes the best ads in SA.

Nando’s, long known for its tongue in cheek, hilarious adverts has stiff competition with a new ad from competitors Chicken Licken.

Inspired by the iconic Knight Rider series starring David Hasselhoff, the Ola Films production has a funny local spin.

Michael Nyathi takes a ride in the city with his favourite car, a replica of Hasselhof’s car, complete with a K.I.T.T. voice over.

An unexpected drag race ensues in which Hasselhoff makes a surprise appearance, with Nyathi asking: “Who are you?”

Hasselhoff auctioned off his own K.I.T.T. Pontiac Firebird Trans Am earlier this year for an estimated $500,000 (about R7 million), CNN reported.

Nando’s recently released a new music video, This is Us. The brand, famed for its peri-peri flamed grilled chicken, said in a statement it features its own employees (Nandocas) in the video.

Kirsty Niehaus, internal brand experience manager, said: “Our Nandocas are an incredibly talented group of people whose talents extend beyond what is required for them to work in our restaurants.”

The music video is part of Nando’s bid to stay connected during the pandemic. It features Nandos CEO Mike Cathie on guitar with a rendition of Stand by Me challenging Nandocas around the country through a video message to complete the rest of the song with their own flavour.

Here are some of the reactions to Chicken Licken’s new ad:

Chicken Licken and Nando’s make the best ads in South Africa. Hands down. We need an ad-off @ChickenLickenSA and @NandosSA https://t.co/5GcMozzKqv — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 25, 2021

Who’s the agency with the Chicken Licken account? Because wow ???????????????????????? (It’s giving me Joe Public) https://t.co/8dSWGtCTtO — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 24, 2021