Where is Babes’ tooth? Twitterati reacts to DJ Tira video

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A video that has no words, but the audio is being unpacked by the streets of Twitter. Durban’s finest, DJ Tira, Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo and Dlaldla Mshunqisi video of them listening to a track has gone viral.

The four are in the studio listening to a new track, as Babes goes live on Instagram to give their fans a snippet of what they can expect.

Watch

???? uDladla unomsindo but the track ???????? pic.twitter.com/6zSVXlWEIP — 25_Hills (@Mthobi_) May 23, 2021

There was a stream of comments reacting to the video above, resulting in it trending on Twitter on Monday. Many insinuations and innuendos were made of the artist’s behaviour but people were excited for the song to be released as well.

Tweeps also noticed that Babes was missing some front teeth, the close proximity Mampintsha was talking to Tira and why Mshunqisi was so loud.

The shades and the way Mampintsha and Tira are behaving tells me everything I need to know ???????????????????? https://t.co/crSvYXKV06 — ???????????????????? (@ThatoNinja) May 24, 2021

Tira was on the finest Maradona here ???????? https://t.co/K7bEM3971r — TP Pillay (@TP_Pillay) May 24, 2021

So much is happening, Mampintsha looks like he wants to eat Tira and tf happened to Babes teeth????? https://t.co/HT0vM9bNgo — MATHEWS (@AbutiMatt) May 24, 2021

Someone tell Mampintsha to social distance from Tira’s ear, good grief????????????. Anyway, ABSOLUTELY JAMMING TO THIS! ???????????? https://t.co/tFKGqKZcaV — MyBrandIs-BLACK. (@Lady_Khumo) May 24, 2021

The artists have done multiple songs together, especially Tira and Mshunqisi. Tira has supported the rise of many artists and the push for gqom music.

Tira said the year 2020 was a huge loss of income for many, the reason why he created Afro Nights that celebrates musicians who have been influential over the years.

“Often at times what the ‘soft life’ people display on social media is not true. It’s easy to hide things and only show people what you want them to see. You don’t have a full view of the person’s finances, only a glimpse of the make-believe big picture,” he said.