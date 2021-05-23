Trompies member Mjokes passes on

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Legendary kwaito group Trompies is mourning the death of Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as Mjokes, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mjokes was Kalawa Jazmee’s co-director and the fifth member of Trompies.

According to a statement from Oskido, the accident happened in the early hours of this morning after their performance with group in Meadowlands.

“Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week,” he said.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media following his passing, with group member Eugene Mthethwa recounting the last moments he spent with his friend.

He said: “And then when we are excited to have our first live performance at our neighbourhood, ekasi, ‘Endofaya’ since lockdown, we are abruptly woken up to the most saddest news since the existence of Trompies, one of our members has passed on from a car accident.

“Mjokobezi, Emmanuel Mjokes Matsane has left us after performing last night at Di Soufeng. RIP ntwana, I don’t know where to start telling my kids that you spent your last moments with, talking to them more than you did with us last night, my baby girl Latoya would be so broken to hear that the love you showed her yesterday, was your goodbyes to all of us. Eish Mara life iskorokoro!”

These were some of the tributes on social media:

R.I.P. Mjokes????condolences to the fam and to the team at Kalawa Jazmee???? pic.twitter.com/00sDlFfNGL — The Plugg Music (@ThePluggMusicZA) May 23, 2021

Goodbye Grootman!

To the family of Mjokes, Trompies, Kalawa Jazmee and Kwaito Nation, may the Almighty Strengthen you during this time. We lost a Gentleman, a humble soul, a loving father to his kids, a lover of music, a mentor, a Kwaito Pioneer. Salute Bra Mjokes!#RIPMjokes pic.twitter.com/vLzOdlXOEq — Zuza Mbatha (@ZUZAMBATHA) May 23, 2021

Bathong Mjokes. I was watching their performance in Disoufeng yesterday and today we wake up to the news that he is no more ???????? — ????Jabulisile???? (@Jabu_Ms) May 23, 2021