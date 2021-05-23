Lifestyle
Celebs & viral | Lifestyle
Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
23 May 2021
10:29 am

Trompies member Mjokes passes on

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

According to a statement from Oskido, the accident happened in the early hours of this morning after their performance with Trompies.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  AUGUST 18: Kwaito legendary group; Trompies on stage with rapper; Reason during the 2016/17 PSL MTN8 launch at the Tin Factory on August 18, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the event, MTN SA Chief Consumer Officer; Larry Annette announced the renewal of the MTN8 sponsorship for five more years. (Photo by Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

Legendary kwaito group Trompies is mourning the death of Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as Mjokes, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mjokes was Kalawa Jazmee’s co-director and the fifth member of Trompies.

According to a statement from Oskido, the accident happened in the early hours of this morning after their performance with group in Meadowlands.

“Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve)


Condolences have been pouring in on social media following his passing, with group member Eugene Mthethwa recounting the last moments he spent with his friend.

He said: “And then when we are excited to have our first live performance at our neighbourhood, ekasi, ‘Endofaya’ since lockdown, we are abruptly woken up to the most saddest news since the existence of Trompies, one of our members has passed on from a car accident.

“Mjokobezi, Emmanuel Mjokes Matsane has left us after performing last night at Di Soufeng. RIP ntwana, I don’t know where to start telling my kids that you spent your last moments with, talking to them more than you did with us last night, my baby girl Latoya would be so broken to hear that the love you showed her yesterday, was your goodbyes to all of us. Eish Mara life iskorokoro!”

These were some of the tributes on social media:

Read more on these topics