Bonang and her Gucci ad is on another level

A cut above the rest, media personality Bonang Matheba continues to show the industry she is light years ahead of her competitors.

From launching her own sparkling wine brand, BNG, to her reality TV show breaking records, she is now an ambassador for a big fashion house.

The star now appears in an advertising campaign with Italian fashion house Gucci. The TV presenter was leading up to the big reveal, teasing a “casting call” with Gucci for its GG Marmont handbags.

The leather handbags cost $2,350, approximately R33,000.

The ad was shot by photographer and filmmaker Scott Hurly. Wearing Gucci from head to toe, she gets ready for a luxury lunch near Table Mountain in Cape Town.

The businesswoman also turned heads this week dressed in a stunning all-white three-piece stepping out of a private jet.

We weren’t the only ones who couldn’t get over this look.

Bonang is aware that her fans want to see her back on television, not just in ads. But she has made it clear it would need to be in a different format and name.

It was claimed by The BarLeader TV production company head Legend Manqele, that after three seasons of Being Bonang, the show was cancelled because of low ratings.

However, Bonang’s manager denied the claims, Davin Phillips said: “I am not sure where Mr Manqele gets that data, when Ms Matheba’s special last year set new records and the second episode broke the record set by the first episode.”