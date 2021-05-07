Black Coffee thanks supporters as court denies Enhle a protection order

Neo Thale

Earlier on Friday, Mbali took to social media to express her hurt at not being granted the protection order she filed against her ex-husband.

DJ Black Coffee feels vindicated after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied his ex-wife Enhle Mbali a protection order against him.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Black Coffee – real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo – reiterated that he did not assault Mbali as she has claimed.

He said after initially trying to “correct the narrative”, he chose to keep mum about the issue because he had faith in South Africa’s judicial system.

Following the proceedings, the Court has ruled in my favour. The interim Protection order was set aside and her case dismissed.

Thank you all who stood by my side. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 7, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Mbali took to social media to express her hurt at not being granted the protection order she filed against her ex-husband.

In a teary Instagram video, she begins by telling her followers how she had been protecting Black Coffee for far too long and had been physically abused by the DJ in their marital home.

“I have been protecting this man for far too long…this man lied in the court of law saying he went under my arm as tall as he is, knowing very well that he hit me, struck my hand twice and then pushed me of our marital home,” she said in the video.

ALSO READ: Black Coffee protection order ruling postponed