Does this still matter? Ayanda Ncwane accused of bleaching skin

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star has been accused of skin bleaching after an old photo of her resurfaced online.

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star, businesswoman and artist manager Ayanda Ncwane’s name has risen over the past months.

Ncwane’s husband is the late gospel singer, Sifiso Ncwane. She has continued to carry on his legacy since his death in December 2016. Ncwane has built a strong career in her own right and her appearance on Showmax’s RHOD cemented that for her.

Viewers were divided about some of her actions in the first season but what also caught the attention was her fashion sense and beauty looks. When a Twitter user compared how Ayanda looked years ago to now, the difference in skin complexion was noticeable.

Look what money did to Ayanda Ncwane????

Before and After pic.twitter.com/0GGy3cRkQz — Sharon Shaz (@KabzShaz) May 6, 2021

But whether this still matters or not is debatable, as some publications picked up on the discussion. Many people who commented on the picture didn’t think it was a big deal. Times have changed, people are less judgmental.

These is so me once I become monied???? pic.twitter.com/xZmhIlfn2W — C-na (@Cna09506650) May 6, 2021

I think it’s camera quality we all have our darker photos abo ma 2007 — Sammie Dube (@dube_sammie) May 7, 2021

Khanyi Mbau has been open about her skin lightening. In July 2020, she gave advice to people looking at skin lightening. explaining that it doesn’t make her “less black”.

“Being black doesn’t mean you have to look black. Being black is a state of being, being black is a sense of spirit. Being black is how you think and how you see yourself. It doesn’t mean you need to look indigenous. Why are we living in a world that won’t let us explore and be who we want to be? Period.”

She added that skin lightening had evolved and was less dangerous.