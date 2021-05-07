Prince Kaybee’s ‘mistress’ apologises after legal action threats

Citizen Reporter

The 'mistress' says she had never engaged in any casual or sexual relationship with the DJ from the time she met him to date.

In another twist of events, Charlotte hit maker Prince Kaybee’s “mistress” has issued an apology after posting nudes of the DJ, as well as private conversations on social media.

This come after the record producer – real name Kabelo Motsamai – threatened to take legal action against “Hazel Mahazard”, as she refers to herself on social media, over the incident.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hazel described her action as “unjust” and “uncalled for”, adding that she had since deleted the post she shared on Twitter.

“On Tuesday, 4 May I posted a tweet with pictures and private conversations between Kabelo Motsamai (Prince Kaybee) and myself. Would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Kabelo for the posts, and any damage that the last picture may have caused to his dignity, public image, personal life and his businesses.

“Upon deep reflection, I now realise how unjust and uncalled for my actions were, and I would like to use this opportunity to apologise unreservedly. I have since deleted the post and I condemn with serious caution against the continuous circulation of those pictures by others,” she said.

Official apology to Kabelo Motsamai (Princekaybee) for publication/distribution of offending statements and sexually photograph. I read your letter of demand and wish to respond as follows. pic.twitter.com/o1DeuZYhhg — Hazel Mahazard (@hazel_mahazard) May 6, 2021

On her “relation” with the DJ, Hazel said she had “never engaged in any casual or sexual relationship with Kabelo Motsamai from the time I met him to date”.

The pair met in September last year through an official work project that they were both involved in, Hazel said.

She added: “I regret the entire incident and have taken to heart all the harsh lessons that came with it. I do not intend to make any further public statements on this matter and further appeal that Kabelo be afforded the privacy to deal with any matters that arise from this unfortunate incident.”

Confessions and nudes

Hazel had posted a screenshot on Twitter, which indicated that Kaybee did indeed cheat on his girlfriend and radio personality, Zola Mhlongo.

Not only did she share conversations she had with Kaybee, but also publicly shared private nudes he sent her.

The occurred after Kaybee publicly admitted to cheating on Zola.

His statement and public apology reads: “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

Last year, Kaybee and Zola opened up about their love and relationship on the YouTube show, Defining Love, where they revealed they had been dating for a little over a year.

