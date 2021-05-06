Royal news: Archie turns two, Kate and William launch Youtube channel

It’s hard to believe it has been two years since the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Archie turned two years old on 6 May and birthday wishes streamed across social media platforms. Some of those from the royal family, who set the tone. Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their wishes and also Queen Elizabeth’s Twitter page.
Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. ????
???? Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021
The Cambridge’s post had an identical message, but with a different photo.
Meghan is due to release a children’s book titled ” inspired by her husbands bond with their son Archie, the couple’s foundation announced on Tuesday.
The book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, comes out on June 8 as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, awaits the birth of her second child.
Many fans of the couple flooded to Twitter wishing the young royal a happy birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan have had it tough in royal circles after their interview with Oprah Winfrey and particularly the revelations of a royal member who was concerned about Archie’s skin tone.
Happy birthday King Archie from South Africa ????????
???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6xbOtcan98
— Archie’s Chick Inn???????????????? (@BetFern1) May 5, 2021
In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday announced their own personal YouTube channel. They released a light-hearted video asking people to subscribe and they did just that. Within 12 hours, the channel had 200,000 subscribers, with their first video being viewed a million times.
