Royal news: Archie turns two, Kate and William launch Youtube channel

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex referred to Archie as king on his second birthday.

It’s hard to believe it has been two years since the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie turned two years old on 6 May and birthday wishes streamed across social media platforms. Some of those from the royal family, who set the tone. Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their wishes and also Queen Elizabeth’s Twitter page.

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. ???? ???? Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

The Cambridge’s post had an identical message, but with a different photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)



Meghan is due to release a children’s book titled ” inspired by her husbands bond with their son Archie, the couple’s foundation announced on Tuesday.

The book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, comes out on June 8 as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, awaits the birth of her second child.

Many fans of the couple flooded to Twitter wishing the young royal a happy birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan have had it tough in royal circles after their interview with Oprah Winfrey and particularly the revelations of a royal member who was concerned about Archie’s skin tone.

Happy birthday King Archie from South Africa ????????

???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6xbOtcan98 — Archie’s Chick Inn???????????????? (@BetFern1) May 5, 2021

In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday announced their own personal YouTube channel. They released a light-hearted video asking people to subscribe and they did just that. Within 12 hours, the channel had 200,000 subscribers, with their first video being viewed a million times.

