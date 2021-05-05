‘Desmond Dube did it better’ – hilarious reactions to DA political rally video

Sandisiwe Mbhele

the DA's 'Time for Change Rally' video has been hilariously compared to Desmond Dube's appearances for Clientele.

Silly season is in full swing.

Political parties are prepping their campaigns for the local governing elections set for October 27 this year. Ahead of the opposition, the DA released details of its Time for Change virtual rally video earlier this week.

Leader John Steenhusien is seen in front of a group of young people wearing DA T-shirts and waving the South African flag as he champions for real “change”.

The reaction to the video has been varied, with comedian Soli Philander likening it to life insurance advertising done by Desmond Dube for Clientele, particularly for his mannerisms and hand gestures.

Desmond Dube did it better https://t.co/j7xnD6cNVF — SolisCorner (@SoliPhilander) May 3, 2021

Opposition party politicians also couldn’t help but let their voices be heard. Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane‘s reactionary meme suggests he thinks it quite cringeworthy and there seems to be no love lost between the two.

ALSO READ:South Africa has won the gold medal in the Men’s 4x100m Relay at the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland

The DA’s video has received over 900 comments, check out the hilarious reactions below:

Disaster — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 4, 2021

Saddest flag waving I’ve seen since roadworks on the N7 — slojo (@DarrenRavens) May 3, 2021

It’s the elevator music for me. — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 4, 2021



In his message, Steenhuisen says the party is planning SA’s largest virtual political rally on May 22.

“While senior ANC members like Finance Minister Tito Mboweni are putting out messages on social media asking for the elections to be postponed and the EFF are still dithering about their readiness to contest the elections, the DA has none of these issues,” Steenhuisen says.

“We are neither distracted nor confused. We know the only way to effect real change in South Africa is through the power of the vote and that is why we are marching forward towards 27 October.

We had record unemployment numbers, our credit rating was junk status and our economy was in recession. The government’s heavy-handed and often senseless response to the pandemic slammed several further nails into the coffin of our shattered economy.”