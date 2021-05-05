We are all Will Smith’s dad bod right now (and loving it)

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Says he is in the 'worst' shape of his life and that's going to change.

Actors who build careers in action and superhero movies particularly as leads, usually have bodies fit for the role.

Will Smith is one of them. Despite turning 50 a few years ago, Smith has always prided himself on a healthy lifestyle and a consistent fitness regime. However, that all changed because of the pandemic.

Like many others around the world, Smith wasn’t immune to the fact people had more time on their hands and also ate more. Being honest this week, he wrote: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Posting his “dad bod”, which is urban slang and seen as a positive term. It refers to an average guy who doesn’t have a lean or six pack body, instead he may have a paunch or visible beer belly, without being hugely overweight, according to Men’s Health.

There have been many influential people posting their dad bods such as fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio, breaking the stereotypes associated with male actor’s super fit bodies.

Smith added: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

The actor will be working with video channel and website YouTube to get his “health and wellness back”.

Smith’s dad bod created quite a conversation on Twitter too:

Y’all stanning Will Smith’s body but blocking men on dating apps with the same physique. — say less, do more (@Dommlifts) May 4, 2021

I love Will Smith for embracing his body publicly ❤️ that’s so dope to me pic.twitter.com/xqRjKf0BRv — Amir. (@iconicproblem_) May 4, 2021