We are all Will Smith’s dad bod right now (and loving it)

Actors who build careers in action and superhero movies particularly as leads, usually have bodies fit for the role.
Will Smith is one of them. Despite turning 50 a few years ago, Smith has always prided himself on a healthy lifestyle and a consistent fitness regime. However, that all changed because of the pandemic.
Like many others around the world, Smith wasn’t immune to the fact people had more time on their hands and also ate more. Being honest this week, he wrote: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”
View this post on Instagram
Y’all stanning Will Smith’s body but blocking men on dating apps with the same physique.
— say less, do more (@Dommlifts) May 4, 2021
I love Will Smith for embracing his body publicly ❤️ that’s so dope to me pic.twitter.com/xqRjKf0BRv
— Amir. (@iconicproblem_) May 4, 2021
We are all Will Smith now.
Bless him for posting this. pic.twitter.com/nqzrSygUP3
— lynninthehouse (@daydreamalot) May 3, 2021