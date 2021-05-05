Twitter reacts to Prince Kaybee’s cheating confession

Citizen Reporter

Prince Kaybee has publicly admitted to cheating, apologises to his girl and his mother.

Despite Prince Kaybee – real name Kabelo Motsamai – always reminding everyone he’s happily in love with his girl and radio personality, Zola Mhlongo, the Charlotte hit maker has publicly admitted to cheating.

The DJ seemed to have a lot on his mind, tweeting an apology in the early hours of Wednesday morning to Mhlongo and his mother for his actions.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” he said on Twitter.

I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my Mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart. — THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 4, 2021

Last year, Motsamai and Mhlongo opened up about their love and relationship on the YouTube show, Defining Love, where they revealed they had been dating for a little over a year.

In the episode, Motsamai explained how he first saw Mhlongo on social media before sending her DMs, while the radio personality opened up her heart when she read a “love letter” from the DJ.

Now we have to wonder about those #LoveGoals that had Twitter users up in arms over the couple’s relationship. Last month fans flooded Motsamai’s timeline with comments over a video in which the DJ and Mhlongo play football.

Here are some of the reactions to the DJ’s confession:

