Citizen Reporter
2 minute read
5 May 2021
7:27 am

Twitter reacts to Prince Kaybee’s cheating confession

Citizen Reporter

Prince Kaybee has publicly admitted to cheating, apologises to his girl and his mother.

Prince Kaybee is contrite. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Despite Prince Kaybee – real name Kabelo Motsamai – always reminding everyone he’s happily in love with his girl and radio personality, Zola Mhlongo, the Charlotte hit maker has publicly admitted to cheating.

The DJ seemed to have a lot on his mind, tweeting an apology in the early hours of Wednesday morning to Mhlongo and his mother for his actions.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” he said on Twitter.

Last year, Motsamai and Mhlongo opened up about their love and relationship on the YouTube show, Defining Love, where they revealed they had been dating for a little over a year.

In the episode, Motsamai explained how he first saw Mhlongo on social media before sending her DMs, while the radio personality opened up her heart when she read a “love letter” from the DJ.

Now we have to wonder about those #LoveGoals that had Twitter users up in arms over the couple’s relationship. Last month fans flooded Motsamai’s timeline with comments over a video in which the DJ and Mhlongo play football.

Here are some of the reactions to the DJ’s confession: