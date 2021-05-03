Caitlyn Jenner opposes trans girls competing in girls sports

Lerato Maimela

'This is a question of fairness, that's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school'

Former Olympic gold medal winning decathlete and transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner says she believes transgender women in schools should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports.

Caitlyn came out as a trans-gender woman in 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer. In the interview she explained how she had dealt with gender dysmorphia since her youth. “For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman,” said the retired athlete.

In an impromptu interview with TMZ on Saturday in Malibu, she weighed in on her first big political issue as she is in the running for California governor. In the video she says: “This is a question of fairness, that’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans. competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair and we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”

Caitlyn Jenner Says Trans Girls Shouldn’t Compete in Female Sports https://t.co/OEFmlMd3Dl — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2021

Caitlyn shared the short TMZ interview on her personal Twitter page, captioning the post: “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

She received much backlash for her statement and opinion on Twitter:

Who would have guessed that you’d throw trans kids under the bus in hopes of getting a few extra votes from people who hate you? Are there no depths to which you will not sink? — Lilah Sturges – GIRL HAVEN OUT NOW! (@LilahSturges) May 2, 2021

This feels like backstabbing to me and the community you belongs to, too. What is this, straight washing? — (????) Maria_Schnee (@_Pekkala_) May 1, 2021