Lerato Maimela

'He told me he was not in a relationship any more. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything' - Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian and her baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, are back together as a couple after being separated for a year due to Tristan’s infinitely scandalous past.

Instagram model Sydney Chase made a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast. On the podcast she claimed she and Tristan had hooked up at the very beginning of this year.

Chase said: “He told me he was not in a relationship any more, so I said okay. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”

Sydney made it clear on the podcast she asked the NBA basketball star if he was single, to which Tristan “yes”.

“It happened. Then I found out he was not single and I cut him off,” Chase said.

The NBA star previously cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2019. Initially Khloe blamed Jordyn for the hookup, but later turned the blame to Tristan after facing backlash from the public.

“Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she said in a post on Twitter.

This would not have been the first time Tristan has cheated on Khloe with an Instagram model, as he had an affair with Lani Blair days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ star was due to give birth to their beautiful baby girl, True.

Twitter users who have been following the lives of the Kardashians and the relationship of Khloe and Tristan said Tristan cheating on the KUWTK star was bound to happen again. This is what they had to say:

Ok just making an observation and not siding with khloe at all, but watching tristan on the kardashians and seeing how charming and funny he is..I can kinda see why she still stays with him. She really shouldn’t have said all that about jordyn tho — jules ???? (@juliaiailuj) April 22, 2021

I hope Tristan continues to cheat on Khloe after the way they treated Jordyn over that big doofy loser — Youtube: Kai Blackman (@honeybfly1980) April 27, 2021