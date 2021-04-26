Lerato Maimela

Tech entrepreneur, CEO of Tesla and billionaire will be the host on 8 May.

Saturday Night Live has announced on Twitter that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company will host a programme episode on 8 May.

The extraordinary entrepreneur reached a net worth of $175.5 billion (R2.5 trillion) this year and is ranked the second richest person in the world, just after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $194 billion.

It was also accounced that Miley Cyrus will make an appearance alongside Elon Musk on the same show. She also took to Twitter.

Elon announced his appearance on the show to his 52 million followers, with a tweet that said: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live is.”

The tweet received more than 11,000 replies.

Here is what his fans had to say:

Elon Musk hosting SNL is the most reckless casting decision they’ve made since Donald Trump. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 24, 2021

You want to know what I find infuriating? The fact that @elonmusk is hosting @nbcsnl and #CarolBurnett has never been asked to host #SNL in the over 45 years they have been on the air. — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) April 24, 2021

SNL might actually be worth watching for once — The Chairman (@WSBChairman) April 25, 2021

On my wedding day, holy father!!! Now I have to sneak out of our hotel room for 93 minutes to watch SNL… ???????????? — Pope of Muskanity???? (@RationalEtienne) April 25, 2021

If you guys do a Dogecoin segment that would be amazing and extremely entertaining! — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) April 25, 2021