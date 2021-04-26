Celebs & viral
Lerato Maimela
1 minute read
26 Apr 2021
2:46 pm

Fans divided over Elon Musk hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lerato Maimela

Tech entrepreneur, CEO of Tesla and billionaire will be the host on 8 May.

Billionaire, Elon Musk. Picture: Instagram

Saturday Night Live has announced on Twitter that Elon Musk,  CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company will host a programme episode on 8 May.

The extraordinary entrepreneur reached a net worth of $175.5 billion (R2.5 trillion) this year and is ranked the second richest person in the world, just after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $194 billion.

It was also accounced that Miley Cyrus will make an appearance alongside Elon Musk on the same show. She also took to Twitter.

Elon announced his appearance on the show to his 52 million followers, with a tweet that said: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live is.”

The tweet received more than 11,000 replies.

Here is what his fans had to say: