WATCH: Nasty C seen ‘hanging’ with Snoop Dogg 

South African Twitter beamed with pride, with the rapper making significant strides in his career of late.

South African hip-hop sensation Nasty C seems to be living his best life, after appearing in videos on Twitter where he is seen hanging out with Snoop Dogg.

Last year, Nasty C dropped his first international mixtape collaboration with American-Haitian hip-hop DJ Whookid, titled Zulu.

This formed part of his latest album, Zulu Man with Some Power.

He also released a 14-minute short film titled Origins, which documents his journey from Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal to his current success.

Nasty C, Real name Nsikayezwe David Junior Ngcobo, explains in Origins that his father being Zulu and his mother being Xhosa makes him a “different” type of Zulu.

Watch Nasty C casually hanging out with some of the most successful rappers below.