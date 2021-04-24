Celebs & viral
24 Apr 2021
WATCH: Nasty C seen ‘hanging’ with Snoop Dogg 

South African Twitter beamed with pride, with the rapper making significant strides in his career of late. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Nasty C attends Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party Presented by Citi Celebrates The 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for for Universal Music Group /AFP (Photo by Timothy Norris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

South African hip-hop sensation Nasty C seems to be living his best life, after appearing in videos on Twitter where he is seen hanging out with Snoop Dogg. 

Last year, Nasty C dropped his first international mixtape collaboration with American-Haitian hip-hop DJ Whookid, titled Zulu

This formed part of his latest album, Zulu Man with Some Power.

He also released a 14-minute short film titled Origins, which documents his journey from Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal to his current success. 

Nasty C, Real name Nsikayezwe David Junior Ngcobo, explains in Origins that his father being Zulu and his mother being Xhosa makes him a “different” type of Zulu.

Watch Nasty C casually hanging out with some of the most successful rappers below.