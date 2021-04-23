Lerato Maimela

Rapper says he is still heartbroken and asks for privacy for both families while they grieve.

It has been a week since Kiernan’s late fiancé Anele Nelli Tembe was laid to rest, after her tragic death at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

At Anele’s memorial service, her father, Moses Tembe, said in his tribute he was aware of her relationship with AKA and that he was happy about their union.

“I knew Kiernan loved my daughter, but I knew that their enduring companionship needed more than just love. It had to be promised and embedded in a godly foundation,” Tembe said.

He said he blamed alcohol and drugs for his daughter’s death and that the rumours of Anele having committed suicide were not true, as she was never suicidal.

AKA has finally broken his silence and released a statement sent to Times Live about the tragedy.

“I lost the love of my life…and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I’m heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together,” AKA said in his statement.

AKA said it had been hard for him to process the loss of his fiancé, even more so because of the “insinuations” and “innuendos” made against him about how and why Anele died.

“Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable,” AKA said.

The hip hop rapper also expressed his gratitude to friends, family and loyal fans for being on his side and supporting him through his mourning period, saying that everyone’s collective love and support had brought him a lot of comfort.

The statement ended by AKA asking that he and his family, as well as the Tembe family, be given privacy as they were still grieving the loss of their beloved Anele and that his team would be handling all his affairs in the public domain.