Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
22 Apr 2021
10:40 am

Quirky pic of 17-year-old Elon Musk surfaces

An old picture of young Elon Musk has surfaced taken while he was visiting his cousin's farm in Canada.

Elon Musk in Canada with two hats. Picture: Twitter

 

A picture of Elon Musk, the mind behind Tesla and SpaceX, has been shared on Twitter by Weird History and the image serves as proof that Elon has always been a little different.

The picture is of 17-year-old Elon Musk, taken while he was visiting his cousin’s farm in Canada. In the picture Musk is holding a hammer and wearing what seems to be a cowboy hat, with a cap on top of the cowboy hat.

The extraordinary entrepreneur reached a net worth of $175.5 billion (R2.5 trillion) this year and is ranked as the second richest person in the world, just after Amazon’s creator, Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $194 billion.

Musk’s journey to success began in 1995 when he failed to get a job at Netscape, so he decided to start his own company a year later named Zip2.

Zip2 aimed at helping media companies move online and it was later bought out by Compaq in 1999. Musk moved on to co-found PayPal, which was acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion in July 2002.

Musk’s large following was highly amused by the picture of 17-year-old him.  This is how they reacted: