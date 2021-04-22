Tributes pour in for former Metro FM DJ Grant Shakoane

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Legend known as 'Shibabadoo Shibaa' thanked for his caring, sharing and mentorship.

The radio community is in mourning after the news of the death of veteran radio host Grant Shakoane.

Broadcaster Tim Modise confirmed the news in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Like many of us and his friends, I’m saddened by the news. I extend my sympathies to Ausi Albertina & family. I wish you strength. Modimo a le fodise #RIPGrantShakoane,” he tweeted.

Shakoane was affectionately known as “Shibabadoo Shibaa”. He used to present on the weekends during the “romantic” time slots playing R&B and slow jams during his time on Metro FM and Vuma FM. Details of his death have not been confirmed.

Many in the industry paid tribute to a legend who helped mentor many.

DJ Sbu said: “Thank you for the contributions and paving the way for all of us to follow sir. We forever appreciate you. May the radio gods be with you in heaven. Condolences to your family, close friends and colleagues. Rest in perfect peace our radio legend. ”

Thoughts and prayers to Ausi Albertina and her loving Family!! Such a deeply sad and emotional time for one who was so deeply loved and appreciated by many!! #RIPGrantShakoane ???????????????????? https://t.co/VFgQSYiedT — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 22, 2021

A #radiolegend has fallen. #RIPGrantShakoane ????????#shebabadoo #shebaboo

“Ever so easy and gentle on your mind, soft as a baby’s touch this is the GS Connection, Closed Corporation with Grant Shakoane.”

He knew the art of theatre of the mind that is #radio!

Rest well my #legend pic.twitter.com/EFjviecACT — Kenny, son of David (@KennyMaistry) April 22, 2021

South Africa’s radio broadcasting legend. Thank you for sharing, caring & teaching… I will forever treasure everything voiceover, mic technique & le botho that you carried. Condolences to the family of Grant Shakoane ???? “Shebabadoo shebaba” pic.twitter.com/VuFiZfRoxm — Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) April 22, 2021