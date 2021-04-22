Celebs & viral
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
22 Apr 2021
Tributes pour in for former Metro FM DJ Grant Shakoane

Legend known as 'Shibabadoo Shibaa' thanked for his caring, sharing and mentorship.

The late veteran radio host Grant Shakoane. Picture: Twitter

The radio community is in mourning after the news of the death of veteran radio host Grant Shakoane.

Broadcaster Tim Modise confirmed the news in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Like many of us and his friends, I’m saddened by the news. I extend my sympathies to Ausi Albertina & family. I wish you strength. Modimo a le fodise #RIPGrantShakoane,” he tweeted.

Shakoane was affectionately known as “Shibabadoo Shibaa”. He used to present on the weekends during the “romantic” time slots playing R&B and slow jams during his time on Metro FM and Vuma FM. Details of his death have not been confirmed.

Many in the industry paid tribute to a legend who helped mentor many.

DJ Sbu said: “Thank you for the contributions and paving the way for all of us to follow sir. We forever appreciate you. May the radio gods be with you in heaven. Condolences to your family, close friends and colleagues. Rest in perfect peace our radio legend. ”