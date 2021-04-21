DJ Zinhle’s surprise gift from Murdah Bongz

Lerato Maimela

'My portrait's so big it makes my chandelier look small!'

Love is in the air at the Zinhle residence where the DJ’s boyfriend, Murdah Bongz of Black Motion, has surprised her with a gift that brightened her day.

The DJ shared her “amazing” and “thoughtful” gift with her followers on Instagram. The gift is a big portrait of her created by Haley Pretorius.

Zinhle has put the portrait up on her wall in her house and when, expressing gratitude to her boyfriend in the post, she said it makes the chandelier hanging from her ceiling look very small.

The Instagram post was captioned: “Thank you for this amazing and thoughtful surprise @murdahbongz. This portrait makes my huge chandelier look so small.”

The couple have been together since mid 2020. At the beginning of their relationship they both tried to keep the relationship a secret, but friends of the couple ran to Sunday World with the news of their union.

When their relationship became public, fans were overjoyed with the news, saying that DJ Zinhle deserved happiness and to be loved by someone again.

It’s Dj Zinhle and Murda Bongz dating for me. No headlines, just hikes, dinner dates and privacy. — Mama Nko ????✨ (@KhumoPulumoSA) March 29, 2021

DJ Zinhle and Bongz from Black motion???? I don’t know why but this union makes me so happy. Zinhle deserves happiness. All the best to them???? #djzinhle #bongz #blackmotion #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/HzfIrxhiAQ — Rarang ???????? Tabane (@simply_rarang) July 12, 2020

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz snaps making me smile so much. I’m so happy for DJ Zinhle???????????????? — Fidel not Castro (@Miss_Fidel) January 1, 2021