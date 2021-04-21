King Mswati’s baby grandchild gets mega birthday party

Karabo Mokoena

Lavish party thrown for first birthday of princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini's son, grandchild of Mswati III, in one of the world's poorest countries.

The eldest daughter of king Mswati III, 33-year-old princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, has shared a video of her one-year-old son’s birthday bash.

Phikolwezwe “Phiko” Kukhanya Phasika Elihu Dlamini turned one on 10 April. He was born on Good Friday in 2020 and is the king’s seventh grandchild.

To celebrate his life, his mother put together what might be the party of the year for the royal family.

Princess Sikhanyiso, the eSwatini minister of information, communication and technology, was draped in a gold outfit to complement the white, blue and gold party theme. Princess Sikhanyiso is the first-born of 30 children born to Inkosikathi LaMbikiza and Sibonelo Mngomezulu. Inkosikathi is the king’s first wife.

She is one of 1,000 grandchildren of king Sobhuza II, who had 70 wives and 201 children. Sobhuza II was succeeded by king Mswati III after ruling for more than 80 years.

The government is an absolute monarchy, ruled by King Mswati III since 1986. It often makes headlines for the lavish lifestyle of its royals, contrasted by the extreme poverty of much of its population.

Party details

The party programme was full of activities that kids enjoyed, and some not so much. Hula hoops, horse riding, mini trains and even fire dancing were on the list.

The five-tier royal-themed cake was enough to cater for the large number of people in attendance.

Phiko had a feather crown at the beginning of the celebrations, signalling that he is of royal lineage. He was also clothed in cultural regalia. His father was also in attendance, although not much is shared about him.

Royal birthday wishes

Phiko received royal birthday messages from around the world, including from the Zulu nation. Prince Africa Zulu shared birthday wishes for Phiko. They all wished Phiko a long and healthy life full of blessings and success. Other birthday messages came from Croatia, Hawaii and the Akuapem Kingdom in Ghana.