‘It’s a mess’ – viewers react to Mdoda-Nxumalo on ‘The Queen’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress announced as the temporary stand in after Zandile Msutwana was injured on set.

Viewers finally got the first appearance of Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo as the temporal replacement of Zandile Msutwana who plays Vuyiswa Maake in The Queen.

In March, M-Net said Msutwana sustained an injury while on set and has been booked off to recover at home. The filming of season five had to wrap, the reason why production pushed for a replacement. Someone had to fill in Msutwana in her absence.

Mdoda-Nxumalo episode as Vuyiswa aired on Monday evening, the actress shared she was excited for the new journey as detective Maake.

Mdoda-Nxumalo added: Thank you for the warm welcome everyone. @zandilemsutwana has built a powerhouse of a character. It’s an honour walking this journey. Get well soon, beautiful.”

When Mdoda-Nxumalo appeared, some viewers seemed very unaware of the change, her acting was scrutinised, with some fans already missing how Msutwana’s executed the character compared to Nxumalo.

#TheQueenMzansi if Tembisa Mdoda can say Boy Boy to Thato the same way as Vuyiswa am sold pic.twitter.com/tFsfDqIWQn — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) April 19, 2021

#TheQueenMzansi is a mess. Tembisa Mdoda can’t act haibo ???? ????????‍♂️ — GAOLATLHE (@Fortune__R) April 19, 2021

Tembisa Mdoda is now Vuyiswa? the queen is A MESS haybo ???????????? — Ifemelu (@timnagwabe) April 19, 2021

When Hector said ” Vuyiswa is different” oh yes she is a whole new person ???????????? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Uh9FJIkPvI — Lerato❤ (@lerato_mok) April 19, 2021

The whole Twitter community as we go and fetch our Sis Vuyiswa#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ngntgu22TX — Miss_Sesh (@TumeloSesh) April 19, 2021



M-Net said they had “no doubt that with Thembisa’s immense talent and skills, along with the support and guidance she has received from Msutwana, the character of Vuyiswa Maake will continue to steal the hearts of the viewers.