Kourtney has been frequently seen with musician Barker as the couple continue to share more pics.

Kourtney Kardashian’s new love interest, Travis Barker, has sparked the interest of fans thanks to their numerous passionate images and posts.

Since the couple made it official in March, they haven’t stopped sharing how obsessed they are with each other through pictures and videos.

Barker went all out for Kourtney’s birthday, a series of pictures of the couple being intimate with each other. The post is captioned: “I f****** love you! You’re a blessing to this world. Happy birthday.”

In the latest affection of love, they took a boat ride and as expected, their pictures were as steamy as ever. Kourtney shared: “Just like heaven.” Travis replied: “Everything.” Travis posted videos about their romantic getaway.

The eldest Kardashian sister celebrated her 42nd birthday on 18 April and she shared the beautiful flower arrangement she received from her new man for her birthday on her Instagram story.

Travis Barker is an American musician, songwriter, record producer and reality TV star. He is the internationally recognised drummer for rock band Blink 182. Travis founded the bands =44 and Box Car Racer. He is also a member of the rap rock group, Transplants.

The Blink 182 drummer was previously married to Melissa Kennedy. Their marriage lasted for a year, from 2001 to 2002. Barker later married Shanna Moakler in 2004 and was married to her for four years before ending their marriage in 2008.

Kourtney and Travis have apparently been dating since December 2020. The two were not public about their relationship in the beginning, but occasionally commented on each other’s social media posts with all kinds of emojis.

The couple went public with their relationship this year, when Kourtney took to Instagram to share a picture of a tattoo that Travis recently got of her name on his back.