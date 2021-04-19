Celebs & viral
19 Apr 2021
Supermegacy: AKA’s fans continue to show him support

AKA lost his fiancé to a tragic incident in which she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel

South African hip hop artist AKA is in mourning.

 

With the sudden and tragic death of Anele “Nelli” Tembe, fiancé Kiernan Forbes, also know as hip hop artist AKA, has been receiving much love from his fans and closest friends.

AKA lost his fiancé to a tragic incident in which she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Reports have suggested the incident might have been an act of suicide, but at Nelli’s memorial on Friday morning, 16 April, her dad, Moses Tembe, made it clear the incident was not suicide as Nelli had never been suicidal.

Moses said he knew AKA loved Nelli and that he blames alcohol and drugs on the passing of his youngest daughter.

AKA’s fans have been sending him condolences and heartfelt posts on Twitter since. Some of the tweets read:

 

 

 