Lerato Maimela

Nxumalo asked for Tamaryn's hand in marriage on their vacation in the bushveld on a small hill overlooking a gorgeous sunset.

Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green has taken to Instagram to announce that she and her boyfriend, Ze Nxumalo, are engaged.

The former Miss SA shared a series of engagement pictures with her 365,000 Instagram followers. The engagement took place in the bushveld on a hill overlooking a gorgeous sunset.

The now engaged couple wore matching outfits in the engagement pictures, with Ze wearing a short sleeved white shirt with brown pants and Tamaryn wearing a white dress paired with a brown side bag and brown boots.

In the series of pictures that Tamaryn posted, she showcased her stunning, round diamond engagement ring and this had us wondering what are the other former Miss SAs up to?

Where are they now?

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Demi-Leigh became the titleholder of Miss Universe 2017 after winning Miss SA 2017. During her reign as Miss Universe she began dating Tim Tebow, a former professional American football player and former professional baseball player for the New York Mets minor league.

The two got engaged in 2019 and then later married in 2020 in Franschhoek, South Africa. Since then, Demi-Leigh has been involved in foundations and campaigns to bring awareness to issues that matter to her and to tackle the problems and injustices in our society.

Rolene Strauss

Rolene was crowned Miss SA 2014 and then bagged the title of Miss World 2014. She and her husband got engaged at the end of 2014, and later married in February 2016. Rolene and her husband D’Niel Strauss welcomed their first son at the beginning of 2017 and in 2020 they welcomed their second son. Since her reign as Miss World, Rolene has become a transformational self-confidence life coach and speaker with the aim of helping women rediscover self confidence in their personal and professional lives.

Bokang Montjane

Bokang was Miss SA 2010. She was one of the top seven finalists at Miss World 2011 and crowned Miss World Africa. She later met professional football player Siphiwe Tshabalala and they got married. Bokang and Siphiwe welcomed their first child in 2015 and their second child and first daughter in 2020. The 2010 Miss SA title holder has started a foundation called the Bokang Montjane Founder, which aims at improving and changing the lives of women and kids.