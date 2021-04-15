Celebs & viral
Sandisiwe Mbhele
15 Apr 2021
Kaya FM announces big shake up for breakfast show

Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe will jointly host their own breakfast show on Kaya FM.

Thomas Msenga and Skhumba Hlophe. Picture: Twitter

 

Kaya FM is leaving behind what was a tough year for management in 2020 and starting afresh with familiar faces in different time slots.

The April radio lineup changes at the station see the likes of Pearl Modiadie, LootLove and shows such as What’s Wrong with Groovin’ exiting. The station announced on Wednesday it was dropping Kaya Breakfast hosted by David O’Sullivan, Thabiso Sikwane and comedian Jason Goliath, from 29 April. O’Sullivan joined the station in 2017.

The popular radio host of Good Friday, Skhumba Hlophe, will join Thomas Msengana for new show Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning, from Monday to Fridays between 6am and 9am. The show starts on 3 May.

Kaya FM thanked Sikwane, Goliath and O’Sullivan for their contributions over the past few years.

Skhumba’s weekly Friday show brings huge numbers for the station. The comedian at times controversial for his comments and jokes has gained a loyal following. Station listeners were more than happy that he’s getting a daily slot but others weren’t too sure about the choice.


The station was rocked in August when an anonymous letter addressed to the Kaya FM board chairperson, Sizwe Mncwango, was leaked on social media. It contained allegations about the work environment.

In the letter, it was claimed, among other things, that several female staffers were sexually harassed and experienced inappropriate behaviour.

The investigation into former manager George Maloka’s conduct revealed that the workplace was not conducive for some employees as favouritism played a key role and the evidence was overwhelming, Mncwango said.

