Kaya FM announces big shake up for breakfast show

Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe will jointly host their own breakfast show on Kaya FM.

Kaya FM is leaving behind what was a tough year for management in 2020 and starting afresh with familiar faces in different time slots.

The April radio lineup changes at the station see the likes of Pearl Modiadie, LootLove and shows such as What’s Wrong with Groovin’ exiting. The station announced on Wednesday it was dropping Kaya Breakfast hosted by David O’Sullivan, Thabiso Sikwane and comedian Jason Goliath, from 29 April. O’Sullivan joined the station in 2017.

The popular radio host of Good Friday, Skhumba Hlophe, will join Thomas Msengana for new show Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning, from Monday to Fridays between 6am and 9am. The show starts on 3 May.

Kaya FM thanked Sikwane, Goliath and O’Sullivan for their contributions over the past few years.

Skhumba’s weekly Friday show brings huge numbers for the station. The comedian at times controversial for his comments and jokes has gained a loyal following. Station listeners were more than happy that he’s getting a daily slot but others weren’t too sure about the choice.

I don’t know why people are out here hating on Skhumba doing the show everyday (the whole week)… The guy truly deserve it, he managed to bring huge audience only on Fridays, then the management saw that the Hustler from Tembisa must bring the audience everyday! Congrats gaz’lam — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) April 15, 2021

Mornings are for laughter man it’s a good choice by kaya fm for slotting Skhumba Every morning ???????? — M P O N E N G (@LordYouRule) April 15, 2021

If you don’t want #Skhumba guys just change the tune nisiyeke phansi. I don’t know why so much hate for Skhumba. Or its because he can’t tweg English and imitate other broadcasters. Phela nina you think a person is a good broadcaster just because he speaks English fluently — ZULU CHARMER ???? (@Nduduzo_carsa) April 15, 2021



The station was rocked in August when an anonymous letter addressed to the Kaya FM board chairperson, Sizwe Mncwango, was leaked on social media. It contained allegations about the work environment.

In the letter, it was claimed, among other things, that several female staffers were sexually harassed and experienced inappropriate behaviour.

The investigation into former manager George Maloka’s conduct revealed that the workplace was not conducive for some employees as favouritism played a key role and the evidence was overwhelming, Mncwango said.

