‘I did not assault her!’ Black Coffee denies Enhle Mbali’s abuse claims

Black Coffee has slammed estranged wife Enhle Mbali's domestic violence claims, saying she has 'misled the public'.

DJ Black Coffee has rejected any claims he assaulted his wife and actress, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Mbali made a court application on Monday in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for a protection order against her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo.

But he denied claims of domestic abuse on Twitter on Tuesday, saying he is aware of the high prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa.

“I personally grew up witnessing GBV in my own household and from a young age I vowed never to allow that to happen again under any circumstances. I DID NOT assault Mbali, the mother of my children. I didn’t do it now and I have never done It before,” he said on Twitter.

“It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to sperate me from my children and our home.”

Divorce is never easy but for us it has been especially painful and I’ve spent the last 3 years in and out of intense therapy to deal with it privately.

Everyday I am attacked by relentless lies and falsehoods.

I DID NOT ASSAULT HER — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 13, 2021

Black Coffee added he would observe the terms of the interim order but, “will categorically oppose the permanent installation of its prescripts and this is why we are currently in court”.

Saps says a protection order aims at preventing the reoccurrence of domestic violence or sexual harassment by stating what conduct the alleged offender must refrain from doing.

“As long as he/she complies with the protection order, the complainant will be safe.”

Mbali’s publicist, Tlhogi Ngwato, told The Citizen they were grateful for the support Mbali received in court.

“It is truly heartwarming and encouraging to know that neither Mbali or the many victims of abuse at the hands of a significant other are alone in the fight to bring an end to the scourge of domestic violence. This journey further fuels her commitment to ensuring less women, girls and vulnerable groups have to live in a society that is so endemic with violence.”

Actress, author and GBV activist Rosie Moeene penned a tribute to Mbali on Instagram, calling her a “true warrior”.

“I am so sorry for the pain that you have gone through, the journey has not been easy. I commend you for standing tall and speaking out. Your pain is valid. I still believe you.

“Many have underestimated your strength and power. At times you will feel down but never defeated, rest and then continue to rise and believe in that fire that burned bright today.”

As news broke of the application for a protection order, Black Coffee was top trending on Twitter but the timeline was divided, with some defending the international DJ.

