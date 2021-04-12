Enhle Mbali applies for restraining order against Black Coffee

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'It is my duty as a woman to not only fight for myself but for every single woman in South Africa,' Enhle Mbali said outside court.

The saga between Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo, is not over.

Mbali applied for a restraining order against DJ Black Coffee in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Activists were seen outside court showing their support for the actress with banners displaying #JusticeForEnhle, #HandsoffEnhle and “Am I Next?”.

Gender-based violence advocacy group, Women For Change, posted its solidarity on Sunday, with other high-profile figures such as actress Rosie Motene, author Jackie Phamotse and radio host Penny Lebyane outside court in support of Enhle.

WE DID IT!!!!! WE WILL STAND WITH YOU UNTIL JUSTICES IS SERVED!!!! @enhlembali ! WE LOVE YOU SIS!!!! WE NOT GIVING UP NOW! pic.twitter.com/JTglA30nkx — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) April 12, 2021

Speaking to the media before proceedings Mbali said: “It is my duty as a woman to not only fight for myself but for every single woman in South Africa. The time is now.”

Motene who was in court, said the proceedings were not allowed to be on camera and they were asked to step outside.



The Citizen has reached out for comment from Enhle’s representatives for comment and is still waiting a response.

Enhle and Black Coffee parted ways late in 2019, with Enhle alleging that Black Coffee was unfaithful during their marriage. They have two children together and Black Coffee has two children from a previous relationship.

A court ruled in November 2020, she could only get R15,000 a month for spousal maintenance and R50,000 in child support, denying her request for more than R131,000 in monthly maintenance.

In February, the Rockville actress rubbished reports they had reconciled, saying she is “very single”.

