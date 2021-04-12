Family announces foundation to continue Dr Sindi’s legacy

Sindi van Zyl passed away on 10 April after a long battle with Covid-19.

Well-known doctor Dr Sindi van Zyl’s legacy will live on after her death following a lengthy battle for her life while in hospital.

Dr Sindi as she was affectionately known, passed away on 10 April from Covid-19 complications. She was known for her personal approach in not only giving medical advice to the community she built on Twitter, but also building personal relationships with her followers.

The family released a statement on Sunday which said: “She has been a beacon of love and light, a beautiful soul who loved and gave endlessly with grace and kindness.

“The family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, as well as in prayer, love and support. She also leaves behind an incredible legacy in the medical support and advice she offered to those around her.”

More than R1 million was raised for her medical bills. Van Zyl, a presenter at Kaya FM, tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February when she had trouble breathing.

By the beginning of April, Van Zyl was still hospitalised and on a ventilator.

“She also leaves behind an incredible legacy in the medical support and advice she offered to those around her. A foundation to continue to support the causes that Sindi so passionately believed in and lived out will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

Some of these causes included women health issues and HIV and AIDS.