‘No new developments’ after AKA fiancée Nelli Tembe dies

The news broke on Sunday of rapper AKA's fiancé Nellie Tembe's death. Police have said the incident is under investigation.

The sudden death of rapper AKA’s fiancé, Nellie Tembe, is still unfolding.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said on Monday an inquest document had been opened, “with no new developments to report.”

On Sunday, police said they were investigating a case “after an incident at a hotel about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased”.

Rumours swirled on social media who the victim was, with reports suggesting it was Tembe. Police are investigating an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Both Tembe’s and AKA’s families released a joint statement confirming the passing of Tembe.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.”

The families said AKA was “inconsolable” and surrounded by family and close friends in this time of grief. They asked to be given privacy and “time to heal”.

Their relationship was made public in June 2020. AKA popped the question in February of this year. A lobola ceremony was held last month in Tembe’s home province KwaZulu-Natal attended by family members and friends.

The couple recently did a photoshoot for the rapper’s clothing line, Bhovamania, and celebrated Easter together. AKA was performing at the weekend in Cape Town attended by Tembe who was seen dancing and supporting him.

