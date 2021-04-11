Celebs & viral
1 minute read
11 Apr 2021
1:50 pm

Twitter concerned for wellbeing of AKA and fiancé Nelli Tembe

The body of a 22-year-old woman was allegedly found deceased on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday morning.

Rapper AKA and his fiancé, Nelli Tembe. Photo: Instagram

Disturbing yet unconfirmed rumours are doing the rounds on social media that rapper AKA’s fiancé Nelli Tembe has died. 

The news broke on Sunday morning, after reports that police were investigating an incident that took place at the Pepper Club in Cape Town. 

Nelli Tembe suicide

The scene on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in Cape Town. Photo: Twitter/@AdvoBarryRoux

It is believed the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased on the corners of Loop and Bloem Streets in the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Entertainment commentator Kgopolo Mphela tweeted he could confirm that the victim was indeed Tembe, and that AKA was “grief stricken”. 

He added that Tembe’s family were due to release a statement soon. 

Provincial spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk could not yet confirm the incident, adding that a statement would be issued to The Citizen soon. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

Nica Richards