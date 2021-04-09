The world reacts to Prince Philip’s death

AFP and Citizen reporter

Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The duke was recently transferred to a specialist cardiac unit at St Bartholomew’s hospital for a heart procedure before returning to the private hospital on March 5.

He was first admitted on February 16 on the advice of his doctor after he complained of feeling unwell.

There was mixed reaction to the royals death with some condolences being shared whilst others said this shouldn’t be surprising.

why is everyone shocked prince philip died he was walking around looking like this pic.twitter.com/qvfuoWyr0K — kyo !! ☾ (@goIdenkoury) April 9, 2021

HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh devoted his life to serving the U.K. and Commonwealth. He made me so incredibly proud to be British. May he RIP. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and Royal Family. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 9, 2021

HRH Prince Philip was a totemic Captain General of the Royal Marines, here presenting operational medals in the South West in 2013. The epitome of the Commando spirit, he was fantastic with the troops, and served this nation courageously in his own right in WW2. Respect. pic.twitter.com/0RILLPEcrJ — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) April 9, 2021

the british press trying to figure out how to blame meghan for prince philip’s death.. pic.twitter.com/N5x7VtoBvS — berk (@berktimebabe) April 9, 2021

Rest in Peace, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (1921- 2021) pic.twitter.com/HUiEX2A0AH — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) April 9, 2021

Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral pic.twitter.com/pHsLhS3bFj — Maximilian (@TuCheIs) April 9, 2021



