9 Apr 2021
The world reacts to Prince Philip’s death

Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday.

The late Prince Philip. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP

 

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The duke was recently transferred to a specialist cardiac unit at St Bartholomew’s hospital for a heart procedure before returning to the private hospital on March 5.

He was first admitted on February 16 on the advice of his doctor after he complained of feeling unwell.

There was mixed reaction to the royals death with some condolences being shared whilst others said this shouldn’t be surprising.

