WATCH: Isn’t M-Net tired of apologising yet?

M-Net has apologised once again on behalf of the dating show 'Love Island SA' after a controversial rape 'joke'.

The first was the video clip of Love Island SA contestants Tania and Millie talking about Tania’s love match, Ross.

Ross revealed to her he was saving himself for marriage. This didn’t sit well with Tania as she expressed her concerns in a “humorous” way to Millie. That is when the rape “joke” was made by Millie.

This is not the first time the channel has had to apologise on behalf of the show. It was criticised for a lack of diversity in the first few episodes. In the latest controversy, it said action had been taken and it has also implemented sensitivity training for the cast and crew.

With just a few episodes left of the first season, favourites to walk away with the R1 million grand prize are Thimna and Libho.

Watch the video above for all the latest on what happened and what other celebrities had to say.

Another controversy was on the Real Housewives of Johannesburg when serious allegations were made by cast member Christall Kay. She alleged that she was attacked by Gugu Khathi at a club with the help of fellow housewife Brinnette Seapolo. Fans of the show will know the two do not get along.

Brinnette responded to The Citizen, saying she would only comment after consultation with her legal team.

The alleged attack occurred during the filming of season three and M-Net channel director of local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso said the season had been discontinued due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

By: Sandisiwe Mbhele