‘Pastor Wants A Wife’ raises some red flags with viewers

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'Pastor Wants A Wife' follows pastor Aaron Zion and Lincoln Fero in search of love with 12 ladies over 13 episodes on Mzansi Magic.

Since the beginning of April, Mzansi Magic has been pushing out new content and its latest show is an unconventional route for a dating show, pastors looking for love on TV, but not without some controversy.

In a statement, the channel said Pastor Wants A Wife follows apostle Aaron Zion Khunou and pastor Lincoln Fero search for love with 12 ladies over 13 episodes. But the decision isn’t solely based on the connection the pastors build with their potential wives, the families also play their part in the final decision.

“Family members will meet the wives-to-be over lunch before eliminating one candidate after conferring with the pastor,” the statement read.

“The same process will apply when the remaining ladies meet the friends of the pastor over a casual braai and attend the churches of the pastors before the remaining two ladies eventually get to sit down with the bachelor pastors for a romantic dinner and weekend escape before the pastor choose his bride-to-be.”

Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, added: “Our reality TV content slate has over time kept consumers on the edge of their seats due to its talkability and relevance. Without a doubt, Pastor Wants A Wife will be a hit show, especially among our spiritual viewers.”

ALSO READ: Dawn Thandeka King and Mduduzi Mabaso in new crime thriller

The first episode aired on Thursday evening and audiences were left with more questions than answers. The pastors had a variety of options for potential wives but viewers were concerned at one 23-year-old candidate who viewers considered too young, also that one of the pastors has been married twice before and he is just 31 years old.

Take a look at the best reactions:

????????Mjolo the pandemic even made pastors to want wives on national tv#Pastorwantsawife pic.twitter.com/wFDkOCCFlg — Ledientle???? (@NaleLedi) April 8, 2021

#PastorWantsAWife Nana(23yrs) are you done playing? The next thing you’ll be flirting with instrument guy at church. pic.twitter.com/ruk2epW62K — Munyai Aluwani Allan (@allan_munyai) April 8, 2021

Pastor Khunou has been married twice and almost got married twice as well and he’s only 31. I see danger here???????????????? #PastorWantsAWife pic.twitter.com/qkvGeatkA0 — Ndita (@nditamani) April 8, 2021

Two failed marriages, boy you belong to the streets accept your calling #PastorWantsAWife pic.twitter.com/LToPXzHJFl — Riccardo Elle (@Riccardo_Elle) April 8, 2021



By: Sandisiwe Mbhele