WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend

The Easter weekend is upon us and if you are still unsure of where to go, where to eat, and what to do, The Citizen has you covered.

The norms have changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the correct protocol and safety precautions, it is possible for you to have a joyous Easter holiday with your family and other loved ones this long weekend.

The holiday is celebrated globally, with loved ones coming together to share meals with one another, children engaging in Easter egg hunts, and churches holding weekend-long services.

This Easter weekend gig guide is jam-packed with enjoyable activities suitable for the whole family, keeping in mind the social distancing and safety precautions set in place to ensure that all attending can have safe fun.

Where, when, what and why:

Eggciting things to do in Gauteng this Easter weekend

Avocados and brownies? Yes, you can

How to make hot cross buns at home

Rooibos Easter cheesecake

Watch the video above on the latest news in the world of entertainment, DJ Zinhle’s Easter plans and your Easter guide.

This week the industry was left saddened by the retirement of SABC 1 isiXhosa news reader Noxolo Grootboom. After 37 years at the state broadcaster, she decided it was time to say goodbye.

A farewell fit for a legend.

A farewell fit for a queen. ????????????????♥️

We are blessed to have lived in a time of giants ????#NoxoloGrootboomDay #NoxoloGrootboom #History pic.twitter.com/lNelOMQYIh — Sbongakonke Mbatha (@Sbongah_M) March 30, 2021

