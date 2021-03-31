Celebs & viral 31.3.2021 11:19 am

Twitter sceptical of Minnie Dlamini-Jones’ Noxolo Grootboom story

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Twitter sceptical of Minnie Dlamini-Jones’ Noxolo Grootboom story

Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

Some Twitter users did not believe the TV presenter when she said she screamed Noxolo Grootboom’s name around the house when she was four years old.

The end of an era of TV broadcasting gripped the nation on Tuesday when veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom read her final bulletin at 7pm on SABC1’s iXhosa news.

As millions tuned in, many celebrities shared how influential Grootboom was to them and her influence on their careers.

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones was one of them, sharing a childhood memory told by her mother. Dlamini-Jones says her mother says when Minnie was just four years old she used to get “super excited” to see the legend Grootboom on her screen and “scream her name around the house”.

ALSO READ: Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Twitter users did not believe her story. When called out, Minnie lashed out calling them “disgusting.”

She deleted her tweets due to several negative comments she was receiving and tweeps responded.



President Cyril Ramaphosa delayed his address to the nation so that people could watch Grootboom for the last time. Retiring after 37 years in broadcasting was emotional as she said her final words, “ndinthanda nonk’emakhaya” – I love you all.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: No booze for Easter, Grootboom’s last dance, Six-game ban for Zungu 31.3.2021
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s ‘family meeting’ address ahead of Easter 30.3.2021
Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time 30.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend

TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Eish! Child unknowingly tweets US ‘nuclear launch code’

Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

today in print

Read Today's edition