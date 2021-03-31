Twitter sceptical of Minnie Dlamini-Jones’ Noxolo Grootboom story

The end of an era of TV broadcasting gripped the nation on Tuesday when veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom read her final bulletin at 7pm on SABC1’s iXhosa news.

As millions tuned in, many celebrities shared how influential Grootboom was to them and her influence on their careers.

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones was one of them, sharing a childhood memory told by her mother. Dlamini-Jones says her mother says when Minnie was just four years old she used to get “super excited” to see the legend Grootboom on her screen and “scream her name around the house”.

Twitter users did not believe her story. When called out, Minnie lashed out calling them “disgusting.”

Minnie lied to us unprovoked, she then deletes her tweets. Doesn’t end there, she then call us disgusting as if we asked her to lie to us ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6GoU58i75m — ChefMinionSam (@LeoSam_SA) March 31, 2021

She deleted her tweets due to several negative comments she was receiving and tweeps responded.

Minnie Dlamini delete her lies at 3:05 am ???????????? so that she won’t trend this morning And Guess what.. we have the screenshots asyona imdidi phela Thina!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/zRaxPCJmCq — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 31, 2021

When Minnie Dlamini’s mom went for a scan pic.twitter.com/3iSOn3GXS0 — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@umalambane_zn) March 30, 2021





Your four olds are mimicking ooPeppa pig but you can’t believe Minnie is telling the truth ? You guys are so mean to this woman. https://t.co/9qmyWoL6q5 — Bonsmara (@KolourMeKapes) March 31, 2021



President Cyril Ramaphosa delayed his address to the nation so that people could watch Grootboom for the last time. Retiring after 37 years in broadcasting was emotional as she said her final words, “ndinthanda nonk’emakhaya” – I love you all.

